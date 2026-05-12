Where major roadwork is happening in DuPage County

As summer roadwork season revs up, drivers will navigate major projects across DuPage County.

In Lisle, crews continue to work on a new, taller Warrenville Road bridge taking shape over the East Branch of the DuPage River. Traffic now uses the newly constructed north half of the bridge. From there, drivers may want to head north on Route 53 and cruise into the Morton Arboretum for relief from hard-hat zones.

The county division of transportation anticipates the bridge project will wrap up at the end of the year. It’s one of the highlights of the DuDOT highway capital program. The county last week announced it proposes using more than $40 million in federal and county funds.

“We want to make it easier for people to get around in DuPage County, whether it’s by car, via public transit, bicycle or on foot,” said Mary FitzGerald Ozog, chairwoman of the county transportation committee, in a statement. “This year’s transportation program aims to improve safety and accessibility, addressing important areas of need.

“Completion of these projects will help relieve congestion in heavily traveled areas, improving mobility for people who work and live here,” Ozog stated.

In north Naperville, crews will make intersection and corridor roadway improvements on Naperville Road between I-88 and Ridgeland Avenue — near the Buona drive-through restaurant — according to the county.

Another large-scale project calls for intersection modifications at Lemont Road and 83rd Street, as well as Lemont and 87th Street, with resurfacing between the intersections and to the west on 87th, the county said on its website.

Meanwhile in Lisle, the condition of the old Warrenville Road bridge required a “total reconstruction, including raising and lengthening the structure to provide space for a recreational trail below it,” Stanley Consultants, the resident engineer on the project, shared in a recent social media post.

The project also included concrete retaining walls, a closed drainage system, a six-foot bike lane on the west side and new sidewalks, the firm added.

In addition to those larger projects, the county is slated to resurface nearly 45 lane-miles of DuPage highway. Some of the roads getting resurfaced include:

• County Farm Road from Roosevelt Road in Wheaton to Jewell Road in Winfield;

• Geneva Road from IL 59 in West Chicago to County Farm Road in Winfield;

• St. Charles Road from North Avenue to Gary Avenue in Carol Stream;

• 75th Street from Route 53 in Woodridge to I-355.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260511/transportation/where-major-roadwork-is-happening-in-dupage-county/