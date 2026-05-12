Princeton to celebrate America 250 with July 4 parade and ceremony

Princeton Tourism recently announced the city will hold an America 250 Celebration Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, in downtown Princeton.

The organization is also accepting registration forms for the parade. The parade is open to community members, schools, organizations, service groups, businesses and churches to apply to enter the parade. Entries should reflect patriotism, community spirit and civic pride. Walking groups, floats, musical performances, decorated vehicles, and creative entries will be accepted. To register, visit princetontourism.org/america-250.

The Bureau County History Center will also hold an America 250 Ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Park. The ceremony includes a Declaration of Independence reading, presentations, music and reflections honoring the nation’s history and the city’s local heritage.

For more information, email vyepsen@princeton-il.com.