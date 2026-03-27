Dixon baseball is 3-0: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Dixon 8, Rockford Jefferson 5: Seven different Dukes had hits as Dixon improved to 3-0 with the road win. Daniel Fordham, Eli Kirchoff and Jack Redell had RBIs, and Dixon scored four unearned runs. Nolan Valk got the win on mound after allowing no hits and three runs (none earned) in 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and five walks. Dixon won despite committing seven errors to Jefferson’s five.

Lena-Winslow 6, Eastland 3: The Panthers pulled away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Phineas Mullen had two hits and two RBIs and Brecken Hayden hit a solo home run for Eastland.

Softball

Eastland 16, Lena-Winslow 0 (4 inn.): Eastland had 16 hits and took advantage of eight Panther errors in the road win. Sienna Peterson led the Cougars with three RBIs. Izzy Ames, Emerson Mlakar and Tatum Grim also knocked in two runs. Jade Hammer struck out eight, walked one and allowed just four hits.

Ridgewood 10, Fulton 0 (5 inn.): The Steamers were out-hit 14-2 in the road loss. Zoe Kunau singled and tripled for Fulton. Ridgewood scored five unearned runs against Jessa Read.