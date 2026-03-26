Teen ServSafe certification training offered at SVCC

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Are you an area high school student age 14 to 18 looking for a career in food service?

If so, you will want to register for the 4-H ServSafe Manager Certification Course sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension.

Sessions will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14 and 15, at Sauk Valley Community College.

If one wants to start a baking business or help with a community kitchen, ServSafe certification gives credibility and ensures safety. This training gives one a head start and can help get higher-paying positions or promotions in food service.

Course topics will include food safety principles, proper food handling and sanitation, food-borne illness prevention and leadership in food service environments.

The cost is $80 a person. Register by April 8, at SVCC.edu/commedenroll.

Click on “College for Kids” then “safety” to access the registration form. Participants must attend both sessions to qualify for the exam at the end of the April 15 class. Participants do not need to be a 4-H member to participate.

For additional class information, contact Kathy Book or Martha Ebbesmeyer at 815-632-3611. Call Brenda Helms with registration questions at 815-835-6212.