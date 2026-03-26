Newman softball wins 18-5: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Newman 18, Annawan-Wethersfield 5: The Comets scored 10 runs in the fifth inning in the road win. Brenleigh Cook and Claire Von Holten each had five RBIs for Newman.

Moline 11, Rock Falls 5: The Rockets were out-hit 14-9 in the road loss. Madisyn Eikenberry had three hits and Korah Hosler had two RBIs for Rock Falls.

Oregon 9, Amboy 4: Oregon out-hit Amboy 12-3 in the road win as Ashlee Mundell had three RBIs. Izzy Berg hit a home run and Lola Schwarz tripled for the Hawks.

Eastland 7, Byron 0: Keara Kaus and Jade Hammer combined to hold Byron to two hits in the home win. Vanessa Allen (one home run) and Emerson Mlakar each had two hits and two RBIs for Eastland.

Pearl City 12, Polo 1 (6 inn.): Polo was out-hit 15-2 in the road loss. Camrynn Jones hit an RBI triple for Polo.

Erie-Prophetstown 17, Knoxville 1 (5 inn.): The Panthers out-hit Knoxville 17-2 in the road win. Lily Swatos hit a home run and had five RBIs for E-P.

Baseball

Newman 12, Annawan-Wethersfield 3: The Comets out-hit A-W 15-4 in the road win. Jameson Hanlon and Michael Morse each had three RBIs for Newman. The Comets had eight doubles in the win. Liam Nicklaus pitched three scoreless innings in the victory.

Amboy 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: Tanner Welch had 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) in the home win. Bryson Deery led the Clippers with three hits, including a double.

Forreston 14, North Boone 7: The Cardinals scored eight runs in the sixth inning to pull away for the road win. Kye Alderks hit two solo home runs and Kendall Erdmann had a home run and two RBIs for Forreston.

Galena 4, Milledgeville 3: The Missiles fell despite out-hitting Galena 5-3. Karter Livengood had three RBIs for the Missiles. Bryson Wiersema struck out 11 in a complete game effort, allowing four runs (two earned).

Oregon 12, Ashton-Franklin Center 12 (5 inn.): Zandyr Withers led Oregon with three RBIs and Kyler Willstead had three for the Raiders. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth due to darkness. Oregon was leading 17-14 and AFC had the bases loaded with two outs.

Erie-Prophetstown 10, Knoxville 10: Gavin VanDyke led E-P with three hits in the road contest. Bradyn Frank (home run) and Sawyer Schwarz each had two RBIs for the Panthers.

Boys track & field

Dixon wins home quad: Dixon tallied 81 points, followed by Forreston (41), Oregon (36.5) and Dakota (13.5). Adam Staples won the 100 and 200 for the Dukes. Staples also joined Noah Flynn, Quintynn Sarver and Logan Grett to win the 4x100 relay. Other Dixon winners were Brody Hopper (1600), Jayden Toms (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump), Owen LeSage (shot put) and Nathaniel Payne (pole vault).

Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez won the 800 and Xander Garcia won the long jump. The Hawks added wins in the 4x200 and 4x800.

Forreston’s Joseph Kobler won the 400, Landon Graden won the 3200 and Liam Setterstrom won the triple jump.

Girls track & field

Dixon triangular: Oregon and Forreston tied with 57 points, and Dixon (50) was third. Dixon’s winners were Grace Ackert (100, 400) and Kate Boss (800).

Oregon’s winners were Jillian Hammer (200, 100 hurdles), Anya Anaya (1600), Anjali Plescia (3200), Noelle Girton (shot put) and Lorelai Dannhorn (long jump). The Hawks also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays.

Forreston’s winners were Ella Gonzalez (triple jump), Tenlei Patterson (high jump) and Lucy Bawinkel (300 hurdles).