Owen Mandrell and Owen Laws each knock in two runs in Rock Falls win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Rock Falls 7, Eastland 3: The Rockets pulled away with four runs in the sixth inning of the road win. Owen Mandrell and Owen Laws each had two RBIs in the win.

Fulton 6, Orangeville 1: Braedon Meyers had two doubles and two RBIs in the home win. Jacob Voss knocked in two more as Evan Folk and Landen Leu held the Broncos to two hits.

Forreston 11, Rockford Christian 3: Kye Alderks had a double and three RBIs in the Cardinals’ win. Kendall Erdmann pitched five scoreless innings with six strikeouts for Forreston.

Bureau Valley 9, Mercer County 3: Logan Phillhower and Reid Maynard each had two RBIs in the road win.

Softball

Morrison 4, Fulton 1: The Fillies improved to 4-0 after Ava Duncan pitched a complete game four-hitter with eight strikeouts and no earned runs allowed. Megan Folkers had three RBIs for Morrison and Elle Milnes had two doubles and an RBI.

Eastland 5, Rock Falls 0: The Rockets were held to three hits in the road loss. Jade Hammer pitched six one-hit innings with five strikeouts as she and Tatum Grim each had two RBIs for the Cougars. Zoey Silva pitched two perfect innings with six strikeouts for Rock Falls.

Mercer County 11, Bureau Valley 3: The Storm gave up 11 runs in the first four innings in the road loss. Emily Wright had three hits and an RBI.

Girls soccer

Oregon 1, Freeport 1: Aniyah Sarver scored off a Noelle Girton assist in the draw. Mili Zavala had six saves for Oregon (2-1-1).