Dixon police investigating recent vandalism; public’s assistance requested

Dixon’s police chief is asking for the public’s assistance to find out who has been vandalizing areas with spray paint.

The city of Dixon has experienced a series of vandalism incidents over the past month involving individuals spray-painting property in multiple areas throughout the community, Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins wrote in a news release issued Wednesday.

He said that two of the most notable locations are the Berlin Wall replica at the intersection of South Galena Avenue and East Second Street, and the newly constructed walking bridge that is part of Project Rock.

“It is unfortunate that this type of damage to public property is occurring within our community,” Bivins said. “We take these incidents seriously and are actively investigating the vandalism.”

The Dixon Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those involved. Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to come forward.

The department is requesting assistance from the public in an effort to learn the identity of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 that leads to an arrest.