Sterling’s Layla Wright tosses perfect game: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Sterling 14, Mendota 0 (5 inn.): Layla Wright pitched a perfect game with five strikeouts in the road win. Wright also had three hits, including a triple and four RBIs. Lily Martinez had three RBIs as Sterling tallied 19 hits. Lily Cantu had two of Sterling’s five doubles.

Newman 10, Fulton 6: Gianna Vance struck out 12 and had three hits in the road win. Lucy Oetting had a home run, double and three RBIs for the Comets. Zoey Kunau had three hits and Wrenn Coffey three RBIs for the Steamers.

Oregon 2, Milledgeville 0: The Hawks won the pitchers’ duel as Isabelle Berg had 18 strikeouts and one walk in the three-hitter at home. Oregon scored in the first and fourth innings against Kendra Kingsby, who had seven strikeouts, four walks and four hits allowed.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Oregon's Isabelle Berg pictches against Milledgeville on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

Rock Falls 10, Hall 3: Zoey Silva struck out 11 in a complete game and had two RBIs in the home win. Madisyn Eikenberry and Chloe Behrens each had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockets.

Erie-Prophetstown 13, Bureau Valley 2 (5 inn.): The Panthers took control with nine runs in the third inning of the home win. Ayden Klendworth pitched all five innings and allowed just two hits.

Amboy 8, Pecatonica 5: Peyton Payne had two hits, including a double and three RBIs in the road win.

Galena 7, Polo 0: Polo had just two walks and was held without a hit in the home setback.

River Ridge/Scales Mound 5, Forreston 4: The Cardinals were outhit 13-8 in the road loss. Brianna Borgmann led Forreston with three hits and struck out eight in the circle.

Baseball

Newman 12, Fulton 2 (5 inn.): The Comets turned a tight contest into a blowout by scoring 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning. Michael Morse (two RBIs) got the win after pitching four innings with nine strikeouts, one hit and two unearned runs allowed. Jameson Hanlon had two doubles and three RBIs for the Comets. Ashton Miner and Garret Wolfe also had two RBIs for Newman. Fulton had just one hit, and four different pitchers allowed runs.

Dixon 16, Rockford Guilford 5: Dixon had 13 hits and took advantage of eight unearned runs in the road win. Jack Redell hit a three-run double, and Jagger Kemp had two RBIs for the Dukes. Jake Zepezauer got the win after pitching four innings. Brady Lawrence pitched three for the save.

Sterling 23, Kewanee 10 (4 inn.): Sterling scored nine runs in the first and eight in the second to take early control in the road win. Tyler McCafferty led Sterling with five RBIs, and Cale Nettleton had four hits. Kewanee scored nine unearned runs.

Erie-Prophetstown 6, Bureau Valley 5: The Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Gavin VanDyke closed the home win with a scoreless seventh. Sawyer Copeland and Cade Huisman each had two RBIs for E-P. BV’s Logan Phillhower struck out 11, walking three with two unearned runs allowed in four innings. E-P scored two runs in the fifth and sixth inning.

Hall 7, Rock Falls 1: Carter Hunter had two of the Rockets’ four hits in the home loss. Rock Falls had three different pitchers give up runs.

Galena 10, Polo 0 (5 inn.): The Marcos were held to three hits and struck out 13 times in the home loss. Polo had three errors and gave up six unearned runs.

Forreston 5, Genoa-Kingston 2: Kendall Erdmann, Connor Polistch and Kyle Alderks combined to pitch a one-hitter in the road win. Darin Greenfield had an RBI and tripled for the Cardinals.

Oregon 10, Harvard 7: Oregon outhit Harvard 10-5 in the home win. Jakobi Donegan led the way with three RBIs. Keaton Salsbury, Landon Anderson and Brady Jozefowicz all had two RBIs for the Hawks.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Oregon's Keaton Salsbury catches a pop fly against Harvard on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Oregon High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Lena-Winslow 10, Morrison 0 (6 inn.): The Mustangs were out-hit 9-4 in the road loss.

Boys track & field

Sterling wins home triangular: Sterling had 58 points, Forreston had 39, and E-P had 34 at the indoor meet. Sterling’s individual wins came from Quincy Maas (200), Charles Johnson (800), Braylon Wing (60 hurdles) and Luke Jackson (shot put). Derek Prieto, Aiden Lacy, Kameron Gibson and Brady Hartz won the 4x200 relay.

Forreston event winners were Brody Schwartz (60), Hayden Vinnedge (400), Jonathan Milnes (high jump), Eli Ferris (long jump). Schwartz, Ferris, Liam Setterstrom and Esteban Salinas won the 4x400.

E-P’s Elijah Foster (triple jump) and Nathan Punke (pole vault) captured wins for the Panthers.

Fulton wins Morrison Open: The Steamers won the six-team meet with 193 points, followed by Morrison (101), Milledgeville (89) and West Carroll. Event winners for Fulton were Mayson Stretton (800), Jaxson Heald (shot put, discus) and Tristan Pettit (long jump). Markus Brechon, CJ Struckman, Mason Bray and Brody Glazier won the 4x100 relay for Fulton.

Morrison’s event winners were Brady Anderson (100, 400), Levi Milder (200), Bryar Kuehl (1600), Max North (3200) and Josh McDearmon (110 hurdles).

Zy Haverland won the triple jump for the Milledgeville co-op. Henry Frampton, Cade Miller, Micah Stringini and Benny Mickelson won the 4x800 relay. Haverland, Draven Zier, Konner Johnson and Carsten Wade won the 4x400 for the Missiles.

West Carroll’s Karson Mallow, Marckez Barragan, Lucas Tautz and Garrett Carter won the 4x400 relay.

Girls track & field

Sterling wins home triangular: Sterling had 84 points, followed by E-P (33) and Forreston (28) in the indoor meet. Sterling’s Lacey Updike (1600), Anessa Johnson (60 hurdles), Kendall Barajas (shot put), Gianna Campbell (high jump), Chloe Stumpenhorst (pole vault), Abby Ryan (long jump) and Paizley Johnson (triple jump) had individual wins. Updike, Lillian Hauck, Jaz’Mya Castaneda and Kierra South won the 4x800.

Forreston individual wins came from Bree Schneiderman (60, 200) and Tenlei Patterson (400).

E-P’s Sarah Link won the 800, and Ellah Brooks, Alexus Kapple, Lauren Malone and Lia Milem won the 4x200. Brooks, Kapple, Milem and Link won the 4x400.

Fulton wins Morrison Open: The Steamers won the five-team meet with 182 points, followed by Milledgeville (129), West Carroll (74), Stockton (71) and Morrison (32).

Fulton’s event winners were Brooklyn Thoms (200), Paisley VanZuiden (800, triple jump), Chloe Wilkin (100 hurdles), Leona Freeman (300 hurdles), Chloe Wilkin (high jump) and Paige Cramer (long jump). Paige Cramer, Jessa Read, Haley Smither and Thoms won the 4x100 relay. Grace Bray, Read, Smither and Thoms won the 4x200. Peighton Stretton, Ellie Mulder, Read and Abbi Darsidan won the 4x400. VanZuiden, Leah Qualman, Stretton, and Mulder won the 4x800.

Jaden Brower won the shot put for the Milledgeville co-op.

West Carroll’s Cattarina Houzenga won the 400, and Emma Herrell won the discus.