Sterling man dies in Iowa crash

The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of a Sterling man who died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton, Iowa.

David L. Noble, 57, died in the collision that happened shortly before 3 p.m. at 19th Avenue Northwest and Mill Creek Parkway, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.

The crash report indicates Noble was driving a Chevrolet Impala north on 19th Avenue Northwest, traveled into the intersection and collided with a truck traveling east on Mill Creek Parkway. No other injuries were reported, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Clinton police and fire departments and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.