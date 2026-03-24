Sterling, Dixon, Polo trio named to Illinois Media All-State girls basketball teams

The Illinois Media All-State girls basketball teams were released on Monday night, with three area players recognized.

In Class 3A, Sterling junior Jossy James was a second-team pick after finishing as one of the top scorers nominated in the class. The Valparaiso University commit averaged 18.5 points for the Golden Warriors and tied for the Western Big 6 Conference lead in scoring. She was also an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association second-team all-state selection.

Dixon sophomore Ahmyrie McGowan was honorable mention in 3A after averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds per game. She also added four assists and two blocks per game as a first-team pick in the Big Northern Conference. McGowan had a quadruple-double and a triple-double this season for the Duchesses.

Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan works against Geneva’s Nora Hatton in the Class 3A girls basketball regional title game. (Alex T. Paschal)

In 1A, Polo senior Camrynn Jones was named honorable mention after averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. She was a unanimous NUIC South first-team pick and conference MVP. Jones was also an IBCA All-State honorable mention pick and finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,820 career points.