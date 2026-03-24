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Sterling, Dixon, Polo trio named to Illinois Media All-State girls basketball teams

Joslynn James of Sterling High School shoots a layup during the IHSA Class 3A Girls Basketball Regionals in Sellett Gym on February 16, 2026 at LaSalle-Peru High School.

Jossy James of Sterling shoots a layup during a regional matchup at LaSalle-Peru High School. (Kyle Russell)

By Drake Lansman

The Illinois Media All-State girls basketball teams were released on Monday night, with three area players recognized.

In Class 3A, Sterling junior Jossy James was a second-team pick after finishing as one of the top scorers nominated in the class. The Valparaiso University commit averaged 18.5 points for the Golden Warriors and tied for the Western Big 6 Conference lead in scoring. She was also an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association second-team all-state selection.

Dixon sophomore Ahmyrie McGowan was honorable mention in 3A after averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds per game. She also added four assists and two blocks per game as a first-team pick in the Big Northern Conference. McGowan had a quadruple-double and a triple-double this season for the Duchesses.

Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan works against Geneva’s Nora Hatton in the Class 3A girls basketball regional title game.

Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan works against Geneva’s Nora Hatton in the Class 3A girls basketball regional title game. (Alex T. Paschal)

In 1A, Polo senior Camrynn Jones was named honorable mention after averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. She was a unanimous NUIC South first-team pick and conference MVP. Jones was also an IBCA All-State honorable mention pick and finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,820 career points.

Polo's Camrynn Jones (4) drives to the basket against Milledgeville this past season at Polo High School.

Polo's Camrynn Jones (4) drives to the basket against Milledgeville this past season at Polo High School. (Earleen Hinton)

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Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.