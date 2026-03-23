Sterling High School Drama heading to state; contest pieces to be performed Wednesday for public

Sterling High School took first place in Drama at the IHSA sectional tournament Saturday at Sterling High School.

The Group Interpretation team took second place in their event and will also advance to the state tournament.

Before heading to the IHSA state tournament, a public performance of the contest play, “The Mercy Seat”, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sterling High School’s Centennial Auditorium. The play will be followed by the Group Interpretation of “Peter and the Starcatcher”.

Once the play has begun, doors will be locked and no entry is allowed until the end of the play performance. Doors will reopen at 6:10 p.m.

Group Interpretation will begin around 6:30 p.m.