Sauk Valley Community College to host spring blood drive March 30

Sauk Valley Community College invites the community to give the gift of life during its spring blood drive.

Visit the Sauk campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 30, in the Dillon Mall. Sauk Valley Community College is located at 173 state Route 2 in Dixon.

All presenting donors will receive a $15 e-gift card and an exclusive Red Cross x Life is Good T-shirt while supplies last.

Secure a spot online at www.redcrossblood.org. To make an appointment by phone, call Ana Salgado at 815-835-6432. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate by using RapidPass. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.

Donors should plan to bring their photo ID, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood. This event is sponsored by the SVCC Student Government Association. If you have any questions, call Salgado at 815-835-6432.