Owner of Breaking Bread sub shops in Cary, Crystal Lake dies at 65: ‘Most easygoing guy on the planet’

Breaking Bread owners Teri and Chris Plazak show their Today's Temptations bread rack at the Cary location last year. Chris Plazak has died. (Michelle Meyer)

Chris Plazak, founder and owner of the Breaking Bread sandwich shops in Cary and Crystal Lake, has died after battling health struggles.

Plazak, a Cary resident, died on June 5 at age 65 after enduring “many health struggles,” according to his obituary.

Not only was Plazak known as the friendly face behind the counter of the Breaking Bread locations who was often seen in pajama pants, but he also was the man behind many beloved Cary events like Cary Cruise Night and the Merry Cary Parade.

His wife of 47 years, Teri Plazak, said he was always the type to want to throw a party, so it was only natural of him to start so many local events that are still carried on today.

Before owning Breaking Bread, he and Teri pursued their dream of owning a business by opening The Coffee Station, which they operated from 1996 to 2008. There, he would also host storytime events for children.

“I can’t tell you how many people still come in as adults and say, ‘I used to come in and hear Chris read story time to me,’” she said.

In 2013, the Plazaks opened Breaking Bread in Cary. Four years after that, they opened a Crystal Lake location that later moved to its current home in the downtown Metra train station.

Teri Plazak described her late husband as “animated,” “fun,” “always smiling” and the biggest Kansas City Chiefs fan.

With that big heart, Plazak was always giving back to the community. Over 4,000 brown bag lunches were donated to hospital workers, nurses, medical professionals, firefighters, postal workers and assisted living associates during the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued the efforts through the Give Back to the Community Program where he encouraged customers to donate to other local nonprofits.

More recently, Plazak gave away 200 free loaves during the holidays last year.

“He loved people,” Teri said. “He loved life.”

His eldest son John said the family will continue operating the two Breaking Bread locations. He remembers his father having the tagline of “the most easygoing guy on the planet.”

“He was truly one of the most special people,” John Plazak said. “He was the best friend you could ever have.”

A visitation will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. June 28 at the Davenport Funeral Home in Crystal Lake. The family asks those who attend to wear “casual attire.”

When asked if casual attire includes pajama pants that Plazak was known for, Teri said it is welcomed.

“I don’t know if people would be gutsy enough to wear the pajama bottoms, but if they want to, we would invite that,” she said.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Plazak’s name to the Cary Fire Protection District for new equipment. He always was supportive of the fire district, and many of his customers were firefighters, Teri said.

To keep a piece of Plazak’s legacy alive, Teri said, “I would say, he would say, ‘Be 5% nicer every day.’”