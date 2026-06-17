McHenry Outdoor Theater’s Project Popcorn announces United Way partnership, expanding charity effort

Payton and Taylor Gehm, along with 3-month-old Troy, chat with Jim Kearns of the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Northern Illinois during a recent Project Popcorn night at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. (Joe Cicero | McHenry Outdoor Theater)

McHenry Outdoor Theater’s Project Popcorn has been expanded to include 35 area nonprofits as beneficiaries. This includes a 50-50 raffle from its new partnership with the United Way.

“It makes a lot of sense for us to collaborate to help raise awareness about all of the resources available through the wonderful nonprofits in our community,” said Jamie Maravich, president and CEO of United Way of Greater McHenry County. “Someone will win some money, and everyone who enters is doing something nice for the community.”

Raffle tickets are available at the theater and online. Tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five. The drawing will take place Friday, Aug. 7, at the theater. Ticketholders need not be present to win.

The McHenry Outdoor Theater's 2026 season starts Friday, April 3, with "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" and a chance for customers to win a giant-screen game-play opportunity. (Photo by Joe Cicero)

The Wednesday night program, which started May 27 and runs through Aug. 5, requires drive-in theater attendees to mention their favorite nonprofit of the three to six being featured on a particular Wednesday to receive $15-per-carload pricing. Nonprofits will receive $5 for each mention.

The McHenry Outdoor Theater is located at 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road in Lakemoor. Showtimes, pricing and other details are available at goldenagecinemas.com.