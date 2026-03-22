Lee County Board OKs ordinance allowing property dwellers to build 1 additional, smaller housing unit

The Lee County Board approved an ordinance Thursday that aims to address the statewide housing crisis impacting its residents.

The ordinance allows a single-family home property in rural agriculture, rural residential and single-family residential zoning districts to have a second, smaller, house on its lot as long as it meets certain size, building and other requirements. The ordinance was first introduced at the board’s February meeting and the board on Thursday unanimously approved it.

Lee County Zoning Administrator Alice Henkel previously told Shaw Local “it’s to address the housing crisis that is currently being felt across the state.”

Henkel said the county has talked to constituents looking to utilize this option and, overall, has gotten a positive response.

The ordinance defines these additional homes as “accessory dwelling units” that must be smaller than the main single-family home that it shares a property with. It can be attached or detached from that main house and must be complete with all the standard features of an individual house or apartment, including its own entrance.

In all three zoning districts, the ordinance allows only one ADU per property, it’s not allowed on properties that already have a two-family or multifamily home and requires that the property owner live in either the ADU or main house.

Pertaining to the ADU itself, the ordinance requires it to have a permanent foundation; no more than two bedrooms; two parking spaces in addition to the spaces required for the main house; be no less than 450 square feet, no more than 900 square feet and no taller than 35 feet; meet all requirements of the county building code and the Lee County Health Department regarding well and septic, and comply with the same property line setback requirements that the main house does.

To learn more, call 815-288-3643.