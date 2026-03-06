Lee County Board to vote on ordinance allowing property dwellers to build 1 additional, smaller housing unit

FILE: Lee County officials are working to address the statewide housing crisis impacting its residents with an ordinance that the board is expected to vote on in March. (Shaw Local News Network)

Lee County officials are working to address the statewide housing crisis impacting its residents with an ordinance that the board is expected to vote on this month.

The proposed ordinance would allow a single-family home property in rural agriculture, rural residential and single-family residential zoning districts to have a second, smaller, house on its lot as long as it meets certain size, building and other requirements.

“It’s to address the housing crisis that is currently being felt across the state,” Lee County Zoning Administrator Alice Henkel told Shaw Local.

These additional homes are defined by the proposed ordinance as “accessory dwelling units.” They must be smaller than the main single-family home that it shares the property with, can be attached or detached from that main house and be complete with all the standard features of an individual house or apartment, including its own, independent entrance.

“We are actually getting regular calls from constituents in Lee County looking to apply this use,” Henkel said. One “situation we’re seeing is just people can’t afford housing and so they are moving back in with mom and dad or looking for options to move back in with mom and dad.”

Henkel said the county is also working with a man who has a child who’s an adult and who has disabilities and can’t live entirely on his own, but still needs independence.

“By having an ADU, they would be able to have their own space, but dad’s right there in case anything comes up,” Henkel said.

It also could be a good option for people with older family members who don’t want to move to a nursing home, Henkel said.

“We’re just trying to meet the needs of the people of Lee County. I think we want to be proactive instead of reactive and try to help what’s going on,” Lee County Board Chairman Bob Olsen told Shaw Local.

In all three districts, the proposed ordinance allows only one ADU per property, it’s not allowed on properties that already have a two-family or multifamily home and requires that the property owner live in either the ADU or main house.

Pertaining to the ADU itself, the ordinance would require it to have a permanent foundation; no more than two bedrooms; two parking spaces in addition to the spaces required for the main house; be no less than 450 square feet, no more than 900 square feet and no taller than 35 feet; and meet all requirements of the county building code, the Lee County Health Department regarding well and septic and the same property line setback requirements that the main house does.

“I never like to speculate,” Henkel said referring to how voting will go, but said that “as of right now, I have not gotten any negative feedback from either constituents or any of my board members.”

Members of the public are allotted time to speak at county board meetings before any voting takes place. The board’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. March 19 at the Old Lee County Courthouse at 112 E. Second St. in Dixon. All meetings are also live streamed on the county’s YouTube channel.

For information, call 815-288-3643.