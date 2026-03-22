Erie library hosts ‘Choose your own Easter egg hunt’

Do your Easter Egg hunt on your time at the Erie Public Library! Our eggs will be hidden all week from March 30 to April 4 waiting for the perfect time for you to find them. Let our librarian know you want to start the hunt and you’ll get 2 minutes to find as many eggs as possible. Return the eggs to the desk to claim your prize. No crowds, no schedule, no registration. One hunt per person, please. The hunt is free.

Cookbook Club

April 4, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Finally - a bookclub that always has snacks! We are cooking recipes from Good Things by Samin Nosrat. Stop by the library to flip through the book and pick out a recipe. Then bring it to Cookbook Club on April 4 so we can taste our way through the book. Email your recipe selection to Director@EriePublicLibrary.com. This event is free.

Hydroponics & Microgreens

April 7 from 6-8 p.m. and April 18 from 10 a.m. to noon: Come learn about the health benefits of microgreens and how to grow them at home. Participants receive a hydroponics starter kit to grow your own microgreens at home and 30 recipes for ideas on how to eat them. Class is limited and registration is required. Email Director@EriePublicLibrary.com to reserve your spot. The event is free.

Lego Club

April 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Come build with our massive Lego collection. Bring a friend or meet one here. Work as a team or create something independently. Either way you belong to the best Lego club around and get access to incredibly unique Legos. Lego club is unsupervised. No registration is required. Recommended ages: 9 and up (or younger with adult). The event is free.

Open Studio

April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Artists and crafters: Come to the library and join Open Studio. Bring your knitting, sewing, painting, literally any art or craft you’re working on - and don’t forget the snacks! Meet with your fellow artists, swap ideas, and get caught up on your craft (and chats!). This event is free.