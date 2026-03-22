Dixon boys and girls track & field post invite wins: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls track & field

Dixon wins at Byron: The Duchesses won the Indoor Last Chance meet with 145 points. Byron (104) was second and the Forreston co-op (98) took third. Dixon’s Grace Ackert won the 60, 400 and took second in the 200. Daniela Lovett won the 1600 and 3200 for the Duchesses. Dixon’s Kate Boss, Kamryn Rogers, Olivia Arduini and Ava Hagler won the 4x800 relay. Dixon’s Payton Cox and Eliza Zimmerman went one-two in the shot put and Allison Coss was runner-up in the high jump; Sarah MacRunnels was second in the triple jump.

Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman won the 200 and was second in the 60. Laynie Mandrell won the triple jump and Kylieanne Vaultonburg was second in the 60 hurdles for Forreston.

Boys track & field

Dixon wins Nelson/Daniels Classic: The Dukes tallied 68 points to win the Large School Division at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater meet. Dixon freshman Alonzo Bautista won the 1600, Owen LeSage won the shot put, Nathaniel Payne was second in the pole vault and Owen Belzer was second in the long jump.

Dean Geiger, Averick Wiseman, Abram Garcia and Keegan Shirley won the 4x800 relay.

Baseball

Dixon 13, Princeton 1 (5 inn.): The Dukes out-hit the Tigers 13-1 in the home win as Jagger Kemp led the way with five RBIs. Brady Lawrence was 4 for 4 and Daniel Fordham got the win on the mound for Dixon (1-0).

Boylan 5, Sterling 4: Sterling led 4-3 after three innings but would not score again in the home loss. Danny Martinez had two hits and an RBI for Sterling.

Boylan 18, Sterling 1 (6 inn.): Sterling pitchers issued 12 walks and gave up nine hits in the setback.

Milledgeville 13, Ridgewood 3: The Missiles pulled away with four runs in the sixth and six runs in the seventh to earn the road win. Karter Livengood doubled and hit a grand slam to finish the game with eight RBIs. He also pitched two scoreless innings.

Forreston 10, West Carroll 0 (5 inn.): Brady Gill and Darin Greenfield each knocked in three runs in the home win. Kaden Brown knocked in two runs as the Cardinals allowed just two hits.

AFC drops two at Serena: The Raiders fell 15-0 in four innings and did not have a hit. They fell 10-0 in the second contest in five innings and had five hits.

Softball

Sterling 9, Erie-Prophetstown 1: Layla Wright led Sterling with two RBIs and Lily Cantu was 3 for 4 with two runs scored in the home win. Lily Martinez pitched three scoreless innings and Wright went four innings in the circle. Sterling took advantage of seven unearned runs in the win.

Marquette 6, Milledgeville 3: The Crusaders took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed in the win. Kendra Kingsby and Kinnley Ross each had two hits and an RBI in the road setback. Kingsby struck out eight and was was charged for two unearned runs in the circle.

Milledgeville 21, Hall 6 (3 inn.): The Missiles scored 12 runs in the third inning and tallied 14 hits in the win. Brinley Hackbarth had two hits and three RBIs and Olivia Wooden had four RBIs for Milledgeville.

Dakota 11, Eastland 1 (6 inn.): Dakota ended the game early with six runs in the sixth inning as the Cougars were held to two hits.

West Carroll 12, Forreston 10 (8 inn.): The Thunder scored four runs in the top of the eighth and held on for the road win. Bryden Zink had four hits and four RBIs for the Thunder. Hattie Krigbaum had three hits and three RBIs, and Brianna Borgmann had an inside the park home run with three RBIs for Forreston.

Oregon 10, Pearl City 1: The Hawks scored six runs in the second and out-hit the Wolves 9-2 in the home win. Alexi Czochara led Oregon with three RBIs and Lola Schwarz knocked in two. Izzy Berg had nine strikeouts and Brooke Halverson got the win in the circle.

Princeton 16, Dixon 1 (5 inn.): The Duchesses were out-hit 15-1 in the home setback.

Forreston takes second at Byron: The Cardinals co-op tallied 97 points, trailing only Rochelle (165) at the Indoor Last Chance meet. Byron (85) took third at the six-team meet. Forreston’s Eli Ferris won the 200, 60 hurdles and long jump. Brody Schwartz won the 400 and Landon Graden won the 3200 for the Cardinals.

Sterling takes seventh at Galesburg: Sterling tallied 32.5 points at the 18-team Silver Streak Last Chance Invite at Monmouth College. United Township won the meet with 90.5 points to edge runner-up Dunlap (90). Geneseo (61) was third, Moline (59.5) was fifth and Quincy (41) was sixth.

Sterling’s Derek Prieto, Maurice Delacruz, Aiden Lacy and Kamerson Gibson took third in the 4x200 relay. Prieto, Quincy Maas, Lacy and Delacruz won the 4x400 relay.