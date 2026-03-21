Wyatt Cassens goes 4 for 4 in win over E-P: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Sterling 13, Erie-Prophetstown 3 (6 inn.): Wyatt Cassens was 4 for 4 with two RBIs from the leadoff spot in the home win. Tyler McCafferty and Landon Kukowski each had three RBIs for the Golden Warriors, which ended the game early with seven runs in the sixth. McCafferty also earned the win on the mound.

Newman 11, Rockridge 3: Seven different Comets had RBIs in the road win to open the season. Evan Bushman pitched four innings and Drake Cole went three as Newman out-hit the Rockets 7-5.

Fulton 3, Morrison 2: The Steamers held on for the home win after Morrison scored twice in the top of the seventh. Chase Dykstra pitched five shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and Braedon Meyers was saddled with two unearned runs. Evan Folk had two RBIs for the Steamers.

Riverdale 11, Milledgeville 2: The Missiles were held to two hits in the home loss. The Rams scored six runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull away.

Eastland 4, West Carroll 3: Zy Haverland drove in Dorian Myers in the top of the seventh and Cavin Heckman closed the game on the mound. Haverland had two RBIs to lead the Cougars. Winter Harrington had an RBI for West Carroll.

Softball

Dixon 8, Freeport 5: Breanna Tegeler led Dixon with three hits and Taylor Frost got the win in the circle after striking out nine in a complete game effort. The Duchesses scored three runs in the third and the fifth innings.

Riverdale 7, Milledgeville 6: The Rams walked off with a win after the Missiles tied the game with two runs in the sixth. Kendra Kingsby had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for Milledgeville. She also struck out eight in the circle. The Rams scored two unearned runs.

Rock Falls 3, Annawan 2: Zoey Silva struck out nine in five innings and Julia Renner had two RBIs for the Rockets. Korah Hosler pitched two scoreless innings.

Amboy 10, Mendota 9: Leighton Gulley was 4 for 4 with two RBIs as Amboy scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to grab the walkoff win. Gulley had the game-winning two-run double in the victory. Gabby Miller and Brittlyn Whitman each had two RBIs for the Clippers.

Girls soccer

Oregon 6, Sterling 0: Gabby Guardado scored four goals and Shaylee Davis had two in the road win to open the season. Mili Zavala had five saves in the shutout.