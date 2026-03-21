Fritts to host sharps and medication drop-off drive May 14 in Dixon

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, the Lee County Health Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Department and Dixon Township are hosting a free sharps and prescription drug drop-off drive May 14.

The event will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Dixon Township building, 315 Highland Ave., in Dixon.

Accepted medications

Tablets, capsules and other solid forms of prescriptions

Patches

Residential sharps

Vitamins

Vaping devices and cartridges (lithium batteries removed)

Pet medications

Prescription ointments

Restricted items

Liquids (including intravenous solutions)

Illegal drugs

Safely drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications and residential sharps at this event, which is funded in part by the Illinois EPA.

Brochures on state programs will also be available.

For more information, go to RepFritts.com or call 815-561-3690.