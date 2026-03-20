CGH Sleep Center marks 25 years of national accreditation

The CGH Sleep Center team displays a plaque from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine marking its program's 25 years of accreditation with the national organization. The team members are (from left) Dawn Vasquez, Cari Johnson, Kelly Escamilla, Ashley Swanson, Brittany Monceaux, Rebecca Cady, Tabby Whitebread, Glenna Lawson and Tina Box. (Provided by CGH Medical Center)

The CGH Sleep Center in Sterling was recognized by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Board of Directors for 25 consecutive years of accreditation, the organization announced Wednesday.

A health care organization with that accreditation means its sleep center meets the national standards for patient care, safety, staff qualifications and diagnostic procedures that are designed to ensure accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and ongoing care, according to AASM standards. The AASM commended its sleep center for its longstanding dedication to delivering exemplary sleep medicine services and improving the health of patients in the region, according a CGH news release

“Reaching 25 years of continuous accreditation is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our sleep medicine team. Their commitment to quality, safety and compassionate care ensures that patients across our region can receive high-quality sleep care from a team they know and trust,” CGH Vice President of Support Services Cindy Zander said.

The CGH Sleep Center, at 101 E. Miller Road in Sterling, provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment for a variety of sleep conditions. It achieved AASM accreditation after an evaluation of every aspect of its sleep program, from clinical protocols and equipment to patient follow-up and quality assurance, according to the release.

To maintain accreditation, the sleep center is reevaluated every five years, which involves a site visit to ensure it continues to meet the AASM standards, CGH told Shaw Local.

“Our American Academy of Sleep Medicine accreditation ensures that our sleep lab follows safe, evidence-based practices in sleep medicine,” CGH Director of Sleep Medicine, Pulmonology and Clinic Administration Ashley Swanson said.

“Our team is committed to providing exceptional, patient-centered care – from the sleep study itself through follow-up care and ongoing management of each patient’s sleep condition,” Swanson said.

For information, visit cghmc.com.