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Vancil leads 17th Congressional District Republican primary race

Dillan Vancil

Dillan Vancil (Photo provided by Dillan Vancil )

By Charlene Bielema

, Vancil is the unofficial winner of the Republican nomination in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District race.

Unofficial vote totals Tuesday night indicate 57% of the more than 27,000 ballots cast selected Vancil of Gladstone over Julie Bickelhaupt of Mount Carroll. He will face Democratic incumbent Eric Sorensen in November.

Eric Sorensen

Eric Sorensen (Photo provided by U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen/Ike Hayman)

The 17th District spans central and northwestern Illinois and encompasses all of Carroll, Rock Island, Whiteside, and Knox counties, and parts of Mercer, Stephenson, Tazewell, McLean, Fulton, Peoria, Henry, Warren, Winnebago, and McDonough counties.

Julie Bickelhaupt

Julie Bickelhaupt (Photo provided by Julie Bickelhaupt )

Mt. CarrollElection2026 ElectionWhiteside CountyCarroll CountyBreakingRepublicansShaw Local Front HeadlinesCongress
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.