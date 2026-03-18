McCombie headed to victory in Illinois’ 89th House District Republican primary race

Illinois state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is on track to retain her 89th District seat, with unofficial results indicating a solid primary election win over challenger Victoria Onorato of Byron.

“It is the greatest honor to fight for you in Springfield. Thank you for your trust and for your vote,” McCombie posted on her Facebook page Tuesday night. “I’ll keep fighting Democrats, holding JB Pritzker accountable, and I’ll never take for granted the trust you have placed in me.”

McCombie is serving her fifth term representing Northwest Illinois and her second term as House Minority Leader – the first woman to be elected House Minority Leader in Illinois.

Before heading to Springfield, McCombie served as mayor of Savanna.

The 89th District covers Jo Daviess, Carroll and Stephenson counties and portions of Ogle and Winnebago counties, along with parts of DeKalb County, including Kirkland, Kingston, and Genoa. Unofficial results by county are:

Carroll: McCombie 1469; Onorato 204

DeKalb: McCombie 695; Onorato 278

Ogle: McCombie, 2125; Onorato, 983

Jo Daviess: McCombie 1,445; Onorato 290

Stephenson: McCombie 1,421; Onorato 333

Winnebago: McCombie 1,031; Onorato 413