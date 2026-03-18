ISP squad damaged in Whiteside County collision, one of 4 trooper crashes in one day

Illinois State Police Troop 1 experienced a squad car crash due to weather-related roadway conditions at 4:25 p.m. Monday on I-88 westbound near state Route 78 in Whiteside County. (Photo provided by the Illinois State Police)

The Illinois State Police experienced three Move Over Law-related crashes Monday while responding to emergency incidents across Illinois.

A squad car in Whiteside County also was struck by a passing motorist in a weather-related crash.

The first crash occurred about 4 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Houbolt Road in Joliet, according to a statement from the ISP

“Trooper was stopped behind a crash scene with their emergency lights activated when a vehicle failed to move over and side swiped the driver’s side of the trooper’s squad car,” police said.

The trooper was inside his squad car at the time of the crash but was uninjured, police said.

The driver who struck the trooper’s vehicle was issued a citation for what’s known as a Scott’s Law, or Move Over Law, violation.

The second crash occurred about 4:10 a.m. while another trooper was assisting with the first crash related to the Move Over Law violation, police said.

Another vehicle passing the crash scene failed to move over and struck one of the vehicles in the initial crash, which then got pushed into the second trooper’s squad vehicle, police said.

That driver also was issued a citation for a Move Over Law violation, police said.

​The third Move Over Law-related crash occurred in ISP Troop 5 at 4:45 p.m. on northbound I-57 in Ashkum in Iroquois County.

A trooper with ISP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau was stopped on the shoulder with their emergency lights activated, assisting a motorist. A truck-tractor semi-trailer failed to move over and struck the rear end of the squad car, pushing it forward into the vehicle that the trooper was assisting, according to the ISP.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Three other occupants involved in the crash were hospitalized for their injuries. The truck driver was cited for a Move Over Law violation.

Whiteside County crash

ISP Troop 1 also experienced a squad car crash because of weather-related roadway conditions at 4:25 p.m. Monday on I-88 westbound near state Route 78 in Whiteside County.

According to the ISP, a trooper was stopped with their emergency lights activated, assisting a motorist who had slid off the road. A sedan reportedly lost control and struck the rear of the trooper’s squad car. The trooper was inside the squad car at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Charges may potentially be filed with the State’s Attorney’s office pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the ISP.

ISP reminds the public the Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law,” in Illinois, requires all drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, emergency worker, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.​

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.