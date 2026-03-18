4 hurt in Lee County 2-vehicle crash; teen driver flown to Rockford hospital

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Four people were injured – including one who was flown to a Rockford hospital – as a result of a two-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning in Lee County.

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Palmyra Road and Carriage Hill Drive in rural Sterling, which is located in Lee County, according to a news release.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Dodge Journey driven by a 52-year-old Sterling woman was traveling north on Carriage Hill Drive and attempting to turn onto Palmyra Road at the same time that a 2012 Hyundai sedan, driven by a 16-year-old from Mount Morris, was traveling east on Palmyra Road.

The two vehicles collided within the intersection, according to the release. The woman and two passengers in the Hyundai – a 19-year-old Tampico man and a Morrison 17-year-old – were taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Hyundai was flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

The crash remains under investigation by a Lee County Sheriff’s Office traffic crash reconstructionist.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, Dixon Rural Fire Department, Dixon City Fire Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, OSF Life Flight and the Illinois Department of Transportation.