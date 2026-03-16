Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews Dallas Knack on upcoming SVACC events

Dallas Knack (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

On this episode of Talk Line, Brandon Clark talks with Dallas Knack of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce about upcoming events, scholarships for Sauk Valley students, the CEO Trade Show, and other ways the chamber is helping strengthen the local business community.

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