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Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews Dallas Knack on upcoming SVACC events

Dallas Knack

Dallas Knack (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

By Brandon Clark
Listen to "Talk Line: Dallas Knack shares updates from the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce" on Spreaker.

On this episode of Talk Line, Brandon Clark talks with Dallas Knack of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce about upcoming events, scholarships for Sauk Valley students, the CEO Trade Show, and other ways the chamber is helping strengthen the local business community.

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Brandon Clark

I received my Associate's in Communication (Media) from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. I'm currently finishing my Bachelor of Journalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. I enjoy engaging the community in thoughtful discussion on current events and look forward to hearing what you have to say. Stay curious. Stay informed.