Sauk Valley-area school closings for Monday, March 16

Several schools throughout the Sauk Valley on Sunday announced weather-related school cancellations and remote learning plans for Monday.
They include:
Amboy Schools - Closed
Ashton-Franklin Center Schools - Closed
Bureau Valley Schools- Virtual Learning Day
Dakota Schools - Closed
Dixon Schools - Closed
East Coloma - Nelson - Closed
Erie Schools - Closed
Faith Christian School (Grand Detour) - Closed
Forrestville Schools - Closed
Galena Schools - Virtual Learning
Lena-Winslow Schools - Closed
Montmorency School - Closed
Morrison Schools - Closed
Ohio Schools - Closed
Oregon Schools - Virtual Learning
Pearl City Schools - Closed
Polo Schools - Virtual Learning
Princeton, IL Schools - Virtual Learning
Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico Schools - Closed
River Bend (Fulton) - Virtual Learning
Rock Falls Elementary Schools - Virtual Learning
Rochelle Schools - Closed
Rock Falls High School - Virtual Learning
Rockford Public Schools - Closed
Sterling Schools are closed for spring break
Warren Schools - Closed