Sauk Valley-area school closings for Monday, March 16

Several schools throughout the Sauk Valley on Sunday announced weather-related school cancellations and remote learning plans for Monday.

They include:

Amboy Schools - Closed

Ashton-Franklin Center Schools - Closed

Bureau Valley Schools- Virtual Learning Day

Dakota Schools - Closed

Dixon Schools - Closed

East Coloma - Nelson - Closed

Erie Schools - Closed

Faith Christian School (Grand Detour) - Closed

Forrestville Schools - Closed

Galena Schools - Virtual Learning

Lena-Winslow Schools - Closed

Montmorency School - Closed

Morrison Schools - Closed

Ohio Schools - Closed

Oregon Schools - Virtual Learning

Pearl City Schools - Closed

Polo Schools - Virtual Learning

Princeton, IL Schools - Virtual Learning

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico Schools - Closed

River Bend (Fulton) - Virtual Learning

Rock Falls Elementary Schools - Virtual Learning

Rochelle Schools - Closed

Rock Falls High School - Virtual Learning

Rockford Public Schools - Closed

Sterling Schools are closed for spring break

Warren Schools - Closed