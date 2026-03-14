Francque is Newman High School student of the month

Lauryn Francque, a senior, is a March student of the month at Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling.

She is the daughter of Melissa and Todd Francque and has three siblings, Amber, Kaleb and Sammy.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: One class I find really engaging is forensics. I enjoy this class because it is really interesting and it is different from many other classes. We learn how investigators use clues like fingerprints, DNA, and other evidence to figure out what happened at a crime scene. I especially like the labs. They are hands-on and make the class more fun as we examine evidence and work through problems like real investigators.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduating from high school, I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College to earn my associate of arts degree in business. After Sauk, I intend to transfer to Iowa State to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business, with an interest in marketing.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Two of my favorite extracurricular activities are playing golf and spending time with animals. Golf is a lot of fun, especially when I get to play with friends, and it has taught me discipline, patience, and focus. I also enjoy being around animals and volunteering at animal shelters because it allows me to care for animals in need and give back to my community.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One memorable event for me was HOCO week during my senior year. It was a really fun week filled with themed dress-up days, contests like the pie-eating contest, the parade, and lots of school activities. Some of the contests were pretty funny and a little easy, which made them even better. I enjoyed spending the week laughing with my friends, showing school spirit, and ending it all by celebrating together at the homecoming dance.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to continue my education, build a meaningful career, and make a positive impact in my community. I also hope to find opportunities to work with and care for animals, combining my passion for helping others with my love for animals.