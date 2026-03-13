Sublette Antique Tractor and Toy Show rolls into 44th year

Nostalgia and craftsmanship are what make the old toys so popular at the annual Sublette Antique Tractor and Toy Show, which is this weekend in Sublette. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Sublette Antique Tractor and Toy Show is taking place across five buildings this weekend in Sublette.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and then again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. This year’s featured brands are Massey Harris and Allis Chalmers.

On Friday night, full-size and antique tractors will start rolling into town and will line the streets for the duration of the show.

“I didn’t want to see the toy show die out so I got involved,” said John Stenzel, Sublette village president and a toy show volunteer for over 20 years. He is now the chairman of the toy show committee.

Toy and collectible farm tractors and implements will be on display and for sale in five buildings around downtown Sublette. Admission to the show is $3 per person and admissions purchased on Saturday will cover Sunday.

Local 4-H clubs, the Sub-Let Indians and the Maytown Comets will have food stands on site.

Tickets for a 50/50 drawing will be on sale at Sublette businesses throughout the show, with the drawing at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Stenzel said the appeal of the show reaches across generations and to people regardless of whether they have a connection to agriculture.

“It’s good for the community but the younger generations really enjoy it,” Stenzel said. “There’s a lot to see. You can walk through the buildings and see kids buying stuff or their parents and grandparents buying them stuff. That shows me how important it was to keep it going.”

The show includes a model railroad display at Orzech Auto Truck and Tow, formerly Leffelman Automotive, and a kids pedal tractor pull.

The popularity of the show and a request by vendors prompted the committee to expand the show to two days.

On Sunday, the Sublette Fire Department kicks off the show with a pancake and sausage breakfast at the fire station.