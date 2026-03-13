Shaw Local

Sauk Valley

Morrison resident helps create ‘DanceScapes ’26′ at UW-Whitewater

Dailey Damhoff from Morrison, who is studying Legal Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is a dancer in “DanceScapes ’26” under the artistic direction of Amy Slater, lecturer of theater/dance.

The production will run at Barnett Theatre in UW-Whitewater’s Greenhill Center of the Arts at 2 p.m. on March 14-15, at 10 a.m. March 17 and at 7:30 p.m. March 18-19. “DanceScapes ’26” features works from UW-Whitewater student choreographers, faculty members and a special guest artist.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door at the time of the event. The Barnett Theatre is in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.

