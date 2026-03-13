Sterling Street Fest organizers gearing up for music-filled event

Seven years ago, a group of Sterling residents talked about bringing back a community block party, but as an updated event.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, which led to community event shutdowns in 2020, and the idea had to be pushed aside.

But now its time has come.

The newly created Sterling Street Fest, an afternoon and evening downtown festival that will launch this summer, took a giant leap forward Wednesday as the group organizing the July 25 event announced the three musical acts that will take the Street Fest stage.

Here’s a closer look at each band.

Opening Street Fest will be The Solution, a local rock band whose catalog covers classic rock from the 1960s to the 2000s. The Solution will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.

“We ensure an unforgettable musical experience for fans of all ages,” the band wrote on its social media page.

They have performed at venues throughout Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, as well as Prophetstown and LaMoille.

From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Loess Hills, a country trio from the Quad-Cities, will take the stage.

“The rising country trio from the Quad-Cities blends outlaw country with modern pop and hip-hop influences, creating a sound rooted in blue-collar storytelling and Midwestern pride,” according to information provided by Sterling Main Street.

The Breakfast Club will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. The Breakfast Club is described as “one of the country’s most recognized and longest-running 1980s tribute acts. Their performances celebrate the music and spirit of the MTV generation with a nonstop lineup of crowd-favorite anthems.

Sterling Street Fest will take place on East Third Street between First Avenue and Locust Street and the Light Street Alley area.

The musical performances are free to the public. Those attending Street Fest can nuy food and beverages from nearby restaurants and on-site vendors.