Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s ‘Voices of Praise’ Easter concerts set for March 27-29

The Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s “Voices of Praise” practices for its upcoming Easter cantata that will be performed March 27-29. (Photo provided by Rich Criss)

The Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s “Voices of Praise” invites the area to celebrate with them as they present EVOP’s 18th annual Easter concerts.

“The Lamb Has Overcome!” will be presented in three services, Friday and Sunday evenings, March 27 and 29 at 7 p.m. and a Saturday, March 28, matinee at 3 p.m.

Voices of Praise’s platform will be filled with over 80 singers who come together from over 20 churches, who through music, will celebrate the life of Jesus, including Palm Sunday, the passion of Jesus, his crucifixion and death and the excitement of Easter morning. This is the first time in the existence of “Voices of Praise” that a true Easter production has been done for its spring presentations.

Soloists joining the choir in these concerts will be Rich Criss, Tonia Ernst and Eddie Pruis. Narrators sharing the story and life of Jesus include Brenda Haan and Bob Stone.

“The Lamb Has Overcome” is filled with moving and high-energy music including Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s “The Lamb Has Overcome,” “I’m Amazed,” “Behold the Lamb” and “Thou, O Lord.” Favorite selections of the Emmanuel choir include Gaither Vocal Band’s “Alpha & Omega,” The Hoppers’ “Yahweh” & “Jerusalem,” and the Ball Brothers’ “Mercy Tree.” Worship music begins the evening with the congregation invited to join the choir for the worship song “Hymn of Heaven” as well as “Resurrection Hymn Medley”.

No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert and a free-will offering will be received. All ages are welcome and the church is handicapped accessible. A fellowship hour will follow all performances, hosted by the women of Emmanuel.

A free shuttle bus will be provided for one hour prior to and following all three services. This shuttle bus will pick up from the south end of Ebenezer Reformed Church’s parking lot, just two blocks south of Emmanuel’s campus and will bring riders to the curb in front of Emmanuel.

For more information, call the church office at 815-772-3890.