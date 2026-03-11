Woodlawn, Penguin Project partner for third annual Shining Stars event

Steven Michals (left) and Dustin Wessels portrayed Horton and Jojo in “Alone in the Universe” during the 2025 Shining Stars event. The next Shining Stars event is March 28 and 29 in the J. Mark Beaty Performance Center at Woodlawn Arts Academy. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

The Shining Stars Motown Revue will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, in the J. Mark Beaty Performance Center at Woodlawn Arts Academy in Sterling.

The event will feature adults aged 23 and up with special needs performing Motown favorites alongside peer mentors. Tickets go on sale March 16 in person at Woodlawn Arts Academy for $9 each, cash or check only. Tickets also will be available at the door.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is located at 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling.

Woodlawn is partnering with The Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley to produce the third annual Shining Stars event. Performers get the chance to experience the entire process of putting on a show: auditioning, learning and memorizing music, rehearsing and taking to the stage.

These “shining stars” are joined in rehearsals and on stage by peer mentors who work alongside them every step of the way. The program was offered free of charge, thanks to scholarships via grants and private donors. Brandi Spreeman, a local music educator, directs the performance.

Dawn Arndt, PPSV director, has worked with the organization since its local inception.

“The Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley is incredibly important to our community because it provides a safe, supportive space where our actors can showcase their talents on stage,” Arndt said. “Over the past seven seasons, I’ve had the honor of watching our actors grow, learn and gain confidence through this program. Our actors aren’t just learning theater skills; they are learning skills that carry into their everyday lives: communication, teamwork and independence.”

Christy Zepezauer, Woodlawn Arts Academy’s executive director, said these skill sets align with the Academy’s mission.

“Designed to highlight individual strengths and foster confidence, this event reflects our deep commitment to accessibility and meaningful artistic engagement,” Zepezauer said.

The Shining Stars event, like all PPSV events, provides actors with an opportunity to discover their talents and believe in themselves.

“Getting to see and be a part of that each year makes my heart happy,” Arndt said.

“We believe in our motto: ‘Where the ARTS are for everyone,’ ” Zepezauer said. “This performance opportunity is about more than stepping onto a stage; it’s about empowerment, joy and recognizing the incredible talents within our special needs community.”

All proceeds from ticket sales and donations benefit future local Penguin Project performances.