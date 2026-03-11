Dixon venue to host second Chapter and Verse Open Mic Night

A look at The Next Picture Show in Dixon, where the second Chapter and Verse Open Mic Night for the area’s authors will take place on April 10. (Photo Provided By Sauk Valley Creative Writers Group)

The Next Picture Show will host the second annual Chapter and Verse Open Mic Night for area authors from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 10.

The event will take place at 113 W. First St. in Dixon.

The event will be recorded for “Along the Rock,” a local video podcast that is produced by The Radar Free Press, Rock Falls. The Sauk Creative Writers Group is organizing the event, which is open to the public.

“I’ve attended several open mic nights organized by Tom Irish [creative writing instructor at Sauk Valley Community College] and have enjoyed the atmosphere,” SCWG organizer Greg Smith said. “I think this evening will provide everyone who participates and attends a fun experience similar to last year’s.”

Each participant will get 10 minutes to share their work.

The first event in April 2025 drew an audience of about 40 to listen to 16 readers.

TNPS is a gallery and an arts center in downtown Dixon that has been serving the Sauk Valley since 2004. TNPS hosts 12 themed art exhibitions, with new and returning themes. They also offer two classes, including watercolor, oil and acrylic. TNPS has carved out more space for writing, poetry and theater with its collaboration with SCWG, Dixon Stage Left, and hosting its own Dixon Poetry Experience.

“I see this as an opportunity for local authors and aspiring writers to share their work, or read someone else’s, in a friendly environment,” Smith said. “Everyone gets an applause for just getting up.”

Organizers recommend preregistration. For more information or to register, contact Smith at wordsmyth08@gmail.com.