Dixon Park District’s prairie burn helps reset ecosystem

The Dixon Park District maintenance team successfully executed a professionally prescribed burn Monday, covering over 100 acres at The Meadows.

Led by a licensed specialist and conducted in accordance with strict permit guidelines, the operation is part of a broader strategic initiative to manage and protect the 1,100 acres of diverse landscape within the District, including the Lowell Forest preserve and Dixon’s Prairie, according to a news release.

Prescribed burns are a critical tool in land conservation, serving as a “reset button” for ecosystems. By removing dead vegetation and invasive brush, the team ensures that native prairie species can thrive.

“The science behind a burn is fascinating, but the results are what truly matter for our land,” said Tyler Hodapp, maintenance director. “By utilizing fire in a controlled, professional manner, we can preserve vital nutrients in the soil and promote robust prairie growth. Most importantly, it allows us to stop invasive species in their tracks before they can choke out our native Illinois plants.”

The operation saw a collaborative effort across departments, with Nature Center Director Ana Smith joining the maintenance crew on the front lines to document the process.

“I spend a lot of my time sharing nature education in the classroom and at the Center, which I absolutely love,” Smith said. “But being a part of the team hands on in the field for a project of this scale is a completely different experience. Preservation is so much more than just a lesson plan; it’s an incredible, immersive experience to see this land being cared for and prepared for its next season of life.”

The Dixon Park District maintenance team, including Tim Grobe and Stephen Tucker, manages 1,100 acres year-round to ensure the safety, beauty and ecological health of the community’s parks.

Following the burn, residents can expect to see vibrant, nutrient-rich green growth at The Meadows within the coming weeks.

For more information on the Dixon Park District’s conservation efforts or upcoming nature education programs at the Ruth Edwards Nature Center, visit LowellPark.com.