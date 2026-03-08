4-H rabbit workshop offers hands-on learning for Lee County youths

Local youths interested in rabbits and small animal care are invited to participate in an upcoming 4-H rabbit workshop hosted by Jennifer DuBois and Erik Kedzie, Lee County 4-H volunteers and rabbit superintendents of the Lee County Fair & 4-H Show.

The workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon April 18 in the Rabbit Barn at the Lee County Fairgrounds.

Open to both 4-H members and those interested in rabbits, this interactive workshop will cover the essentials of raising and showing rabbits, including proper care, breed identification, showmanship and project preparation. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from knowledgeable volunteers and explore what it takes to succeed in the rabbit project.

“This workshop is a great way for youth to gain confidence and build skills, whether they’re considering their first rabbit project or preparing for the upcoming fair season,” 4-H Program Coordinator Katie Baker said. “Hands-on learning is at the heart of 4-H, and opportunities like this help young people explore their interests while having fun.”

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Participants may RSVP online at go.illinois.edu/LeeRabbit.

If you need an accommodation in order to participate, email the contact person for the event. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.