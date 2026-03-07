Lee County’s Project Pool to introduce youths to 4-H programs March 28

Lee County 4-H is excited to announce Project Pool, an engaging and educational event for youths ages 5-18 to introduce them to 4-H.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. March 28 at the Lee County Fairgrounds.

Project Pool offers an opportunity for young people to explore the diverse activities and hands-on learning experiences that 4-H has to offer. There will be a variety of topics to choose from, with participants selecting one topic per time slot. Topics include embroidery, cats, goats, alpacas, plants & soils, and more.

Event details:

Date: March 28

March 28 Time: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (Check-in starts at 8:45 a.m.)

9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (Check-in starts at 8:45 a.m.) Location: Lee County Fairgrounds

Lee County Fairgrounds Supply Fee: $15

$15 Snack Time: 11 a.m.

Registration is open and will close on March 20. Interested participants can register at Go.illinois.edu/ProjectPool.

“Project Pool is a wonderful chance for youth to dive into the world of 4-H and discover new interests and skills,” 4-H Program Coordinator Katie Baker said.

For more information, contact Baker at 815-857-3525 or kmcbr2@illinois.edu.