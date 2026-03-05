Lanark receives essential infrastructure funds

City of Lanark Mayor Jeri Rogan, House Minority Leader Tony McCombie and former Mayor of Lanark, Ken Viglietta (left to right) gather Wednesday, March 4, 2026, to celebrate the presentation of $112,500 in capital infrastructure funds for the city, which was used to fund improvements to the water infrastructure system. (Photo Provided By Illinois General Assembly)

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, met with current and former elected officials Wednesday, March 4, to celebrate essential funding delivered to the city of Lanark to help with local infrastructure improvements.

McCombie secured the release of $112,500 in capital infrastructure funds for Lanark to improve its water infrastructure system, including equipment updates and the purchase of a system to monitor, control and analyze water and wastewater at the Lanark sewer plant.

McCombie was joined Wednesday by Lanark Mayor Jeri Rogan and former Lanark Mayor Ken Viglietta to honor the delivered funding.

The state grant stemmed from the 2019 Rebuild Illinois Capital Program, which delivers necessary funding to capital projects in communities throughout the state.

McCombie was integral in ensuring Lanark’s funding was released, according to a news release.

“Securing funding to help Lanark deliver on essential infrastructure projects is vital to the success and well-being of this community,” McCombie said. “As a state, when we invest in projects like these at the local level, it really paves a better pathway for all of Illinois.”

Rogan is pleased the funds materialized for the city.

“An improved infrastructure will ensure that the quality of our water is safe and secure for families and businesses throughout the area. I want to thank Leader McCombie for continuing to fight for northwest Illinois and bringing this essential project funding home to Lanark,” Rogan said.

The 2019 Rebuild Illinois Capitol grant was first requested under Viglietta.

“These funds have been years in the making, and it is a great day for Lanark for this to come to fruition,” Viglietta said. “It was a long road to get to this point, and I am proud of the coordination and the advocacy on behalf of Lanark to see this project through to the finish.”