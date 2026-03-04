U.S. Senate candidate Tillman to visit Whiteside County for Lincoln Day Dinner

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jimmy Lee Tillman II will visit Whiteside County on Friday, March 6, to attend the Whiteside County Republicans’ annual Lincoln Day Dinner at Deer Valley Golf Club.

The event, hosted by the Whiteside County Republican Central Committee, begins with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dessert auction at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

Tillman’s visit will cap a day of grassroots campaigning in the region, beginning with a morning stop at the Christian Conservatives Coffee Club in Erie, the same community where he launched his Senate campaign last November.

“Illinois Republicans are ready to compete everywhere again – every county, every township, every precinct,” Tillman said. “The 2026 Illinois Conservative Field Guide we’re sharing across the state is about giving local leaders the tools to organize, communicate clearly and win.”

In recent months, Tillman has traveled thousands of miles across Illinois, meeting voters and distributing the 2026 Illinois Conservative Field Guide, a campaign resource designed for Republican county leaders, township officials and grassroots activists.

The guide provides policy briefs, messaging frameworks and organizing strategies aimed at strengthening conservative outreach and mobilizing voters across every county in Illinois.

With the retirement of Sen. Dick Durbin creating an open U.S. Senate seat, Tillman has been building a statewide grassroots network to mobilize Republican voters across Illinois ahead of the 2026 primary.

Tickets for the Lincoln Day Dinner are $60 per person or $480 for a table of eight.

Tillman, a Chicago native, is a best-selling author, president of the Martin Luther King Republicans, Heritage Foundation Academy Fellow and Heritage Sentinel. He has been a voice for conservative outreach and grassroots engagement across Illinois.