Manhattan adopts $32.4 million budget that focuses on street, infrastructure improvements

The Village of Manhattan is prioritizing improvements to local roads and water infrastructure in its 2027 budget.

The Village Board adopted a $32.4 million spending plan at its April 21 meeting.

The budget reflects meeting service needs for the growing population and on maintaining roads, improving water and sewer systems, and enhancing public safety.

“This budget was built through a transparent process guided by the priorities the Board identified earlier this year. We are presenting a balanced budget with full confidence that it reflects responsible stewardship of public funds and supports the services residents rely on today,” Mayor Mike Adrieansen said in a released statement.

“In addition, it focuses on what matters most to our community, including safer streets and making sure our police and public works teams have the tools they need to serve residents effectively,” he said.

The budget includes $1.1 million for the annual Road Maintenance Program, the village said.

Additional improvements include the completion of the Front Street parking lot this summer, “providing more convenient access” to downtown businesses and services, the village said.

Water and sewer

Water and sewer upgrades are a top priority in the budget, including improvements to water mains on Front Street and Marion Street, as well as the new Well 7 treatment facility.

The village is moving forward with major sewer system upgrades, including the Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion, a long-term investment in expanding sewer capacity.

Traffic safety

The village will be adding a traffic enforcement officer dedicated to addressing speeding, truck traffic, and accident trends throughout the community, particularly along U.S. Route 52.

This position will allow the police department to focus more attention on keeping drivers, pedestrians, and neighborhoods safe, the village said.

The budget also introduces a new Vehicle and Equipment Replacement Fund, which the village said is a proactive approach to maintaining its fleet.

Instead of waiting for vehicles and equipment to fail, departments will now set aside funding each year to plan for timely replacements, the village said.

This includes new police vehicles and public works equipment used for snow removal, road repairs, and utility work.