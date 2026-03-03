Sterling’s Jossy James named first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference

The All-Western Big 6 Conference girls basketball team was released, with four juniors and a sophomore named to the first team.
Sterling junior Jossy James was named to the first team for the second straight season after scoring 19 points per game in Big 6 play across 14 contests. James tied fellow first-teamer Jada Brown of Quincy to lead the Big 6 in scoring. Brown, who also led the Big 6 with 9.2 rebounds per game, was voted Big 6 MVP for the 13-1 conference champions. James also led the Big 6 with four steals and 2.7 3-pointers made per game.
Sterling junior Nia Harris was an honorable mention after finishing Big 6 play as the second leading rebounder with 7.8 per game. Harris also had 13 blocks and was second on the team with 7.5 points per game in Big 6 play.
Sterling senior Jae James was also named honorable mention after posting 3.6 assists per game, which was third in conference play.
Other first-team selections were Galesburg junior Ella Herchendorder, Quincy sophomore Khloe Nicholson and Rock Island junior Jimara Combs.
Second-team selections went to Moline senior Adalynn Voss, Alleman senior Megan Hulke, Galesburg sophomore Zaniyah Carter, Moline junior Aniya Dixon and Galesburg junior Jozalyn Kilgore.
- Note: The All-Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball team was also released, but Sterling did not have a player selected.