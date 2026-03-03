Sterling’s Jossy James named first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference

Sterling’s Joslynn James drives the lane against Rockford Christian earlier this season at the Dixon Christmas Classic. (Alex T. Paschal)

The All-Western Big 6 Conference girls basketball team was released, with four juniors and a sophomore named to the first team.

Sterling junior Jossy James was named to the first team for the second straight season after scoring 19 points per game in Big 6 play across 14 contests. James tied fellow first-teamer Jada Brown of Quincy to lead the Big 6 in scoring. Brown, who also led the Big 6 with 9.2 rebounds per game, was voted Big 6 MVP for the 13-1 conference champions. James also led the Big 6 with four steals and 2.7 3-pointers made per game.

Here is the All-Western Big 6 Conference girls basketball team



Quincy's Jada Brown named MVP pic.twitter.com/EdsMpGTuxQ — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) February 25, 2026

Sterling junior Nia Harris was an honorable mention after finishing Big 6 play as the second leading rebounder with 7.8 per game. Harris also had 13 blocks and was second on the team with 7.5 points per game in Big 6 play.

Sterling senior Jae James was also named honorable mention after posting 3.6 assists per game, which was third in conference play.

Sterling’s Nia Harris and United Township’s Lynelle Awou fight for a rebound Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Other first-team selections were Galesburg junior Ella Herchendorder, Quincy sophomore Khloe Nicholson and Rock Island junior Jimara Combs.

Second-team selections went to Moline senior Adalynn Voss, Alleman senior Megan Hulke, Galesburg sophomore Zaniyah Carter, Moline junior Aniya Dixon and Galesburg junior Jozalyn Kilgore.

Jaelynn James (21) of Sterling drives ball in lane as Mary Stisser (23) of Ottawa defends during Regional Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)