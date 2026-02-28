Shaw Local

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews fire chiefs David Northcutt & Kyle Sommers

Sterling Fire Department's Engine 5 is shown Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in front of the Sterling Fire Department. (Brandon Clark)

By Brandon Clark
Listen to "Talk Line: Fire Chiefs Kyle Sommers & David Northcutt share community updates" on Spreaker.

On this episode of Talk Line, David Northcutt of the Sterling Fire Department and Kyle Sommers of the Rock Falls Fire Department join the show to discuss the latest developments surrounding the area’s new burn tower. The facility is expected to enhance hands-on training opportunities for firefighters across the Sauk Valley, helping strengthen emergency response readiness throughout the region.

