Wethersfield pulls away from Newman, advances to Elite 8

Newman’s Gisselle Martin goes to the hoop against Wethersfield on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in the Class 1A sectional final at Eastland. (Alex T. Paschal)

In a battle of two teams looking for their first Elite Eight appearances in at least 17 years, it was an edge in postseason experience that helped make the difference in Thursday’s Class 1A Eastland Sectional final between Newman and Wethersfield.

Wethersfield junior Lana Scott scored 18 of her game-high 27 points in the second half to lead the Flying Geese to a 60-55 win.

Scott hit three straight 3-pointers in the third quarter as Wethersfield outscored Newman 18-5 in the frame to take control with a 45-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets struggled with turnovers and fouls as the Geese were 23 of 34 at the line. The Comets were 8 of 13.

“We didn’t make enough adjustments,” Newman coach Herb Martin said. “I think having a young team finally kind of got to us.”

Newman, which started three sophomores, won its first regional title since 2009 this season. The Geese were playing in their second straight Sweet 16.

“It’s growing pains,” Martin said. “I’m glad that I’ll get most of them back. They all did a tremendous job. Lucy (Oetting), our lone senior, she did a great job for the last three years with me. I really enjoyed having her around. I really enjoyed all of them.”

Gisselle Martin led the Comets with 22 points, including nine in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer just ahead of the final buzzer.

Oetting scored 13, Veronica Haley had eight while Paizlee Williams and Elaina Allen each scored six.

Newman’s Elaina Allen celebrates a 3-point shot against Wethersfield on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in the Class 1A sectional final at Eastland. (Alex T. Paschal)

“We gave it our all for a young team,” Herb Martin said. “Hats off to Wethersfield. They’re well-coached, they didn’t give up and they played extremely hard today.”

Scott had just nine points in the first half as Newman led 31-27 at the break. Then, she caught fire. Her trio of triples gave the Geese a 41-36 lead midway through the third quarter and they never trailed again.

“We had to keep working,” Scott said. “No matter what happened in that last half, we were just going to keep fighting.”

Kyleigh Anderson added 10 points, Abbey Carman and Jordan Nelson each had eight and Camryn Anderson scored six.

An Allen trey and Haley basket were Newman’s only scores in the third quarter.

“This whole postseason we’ve been working really hard on defense, and we knew that was going to be the key factor to win this game,” Scott said. “We just knew that we had to stop their shooters as much as we could, and that’s ultimately what won us the game.”

Newman’s Lucy Oetting and Wethersfield’s Camryn Anderson fight for a rebound Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in the Class 1A sectional final at Eastland. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Geese are the only No. 3 seed left in Class 1A. They will face Associated Press No. 1 Deer Creek-Mackinaw in Monday’s Bureau Valley Supersectional at 6 p.m. with a first-ever trip to state on the line.

Wethersfield coach Todd Hansen said Newman looks to remain a quality team in the coming years. The Geese also started just one senior on Thursday.

“They’ve got a really good thing going over there,” he said.

Newman also looks to return Brooklyn Smith to the starting lineup after she missed much of the season due to injury. She continued to help motivate the team despite not being able to play.

Newman’s Brooklyn Smith watches from the bench Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in the Class 1A sectional final at Eastland. Smith was injured in a December game and had been out for the rest of the season. (Alex T. Paschal)

“She’s really, really hungry for next year and I’m excited for her to come back next year,” Herb Martin said. “I know she’s going to come back even stronger.

“All this was really painful for her to watch 20-something games and not being able to contribute. This is a very close group.”

While Oetting is a key loss, the Comets return the rest of the roster.

“I think I’ve got about 11 freshmen coming in,” Herb Martin said. “So the program’s growing in the right direction and I’m proud of them all.”