Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Whiteside Area Career Center announces January students of the month

Whiteside Area Career Center

Whiteside Area Career Center (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Charlene Bielema

The Whiteside Area Career Center in Sterling has announced its January students of the month. They are:

Levi Bocker

Levi Bocker (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Levi Bocker, a Forreston High School junior, auto service 1. He is the son of Randy and Erica Bocker.
Gavin Fox

Gavin Fox (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Gavin Fox, a Forreston High School senior, computer technology. He is the son of Dean and Kimberly Fox.
Zac Rockwood

Zac Rockwood (Photo provided by Whiteside Area CareerCenter)

  • Zac Rockwood, an Ashton-Franklin Center senior, criminal justice. He is the son of Chris and Amy Rockwood.
Amelia Ottens

Amelia Ottens (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Amelia Ottens, a Fulton High School junior, early childhood education. She is the daughter of Joe and Brooks Ottens.
Elias Kirchhoff

Elias Kirchhoff (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Elias Kirchhoff, a Dixon High School senior, allied health. He is the son of Mike and Julie Kirchhoff.
George Jungerman

George Jungerman (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • George Jungerman, a Newman High School senior, building trades. He is the son of Clint Jungerman.
Ian Skokna

Ian Skokna (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Ian Skokna, a Newman High School junior, welding and machining. He is the son of Thomas and Marie Skokna.
Ayden Gutierrez

Ayden Gutierrez (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Ayden Gutierrez, a Newman High School junior, auto service. He is the son of Raymundo and Lori Gutierrez.
Olivia Mulderink

Olivia Mulderink (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Olivia Mulderink, a Newman High School senior, culinary arts. She is the daughter of Mark and Janis Mulderink.
Kimberlee Grobe

Kimberlee Grobe (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

  • Kimberlee Grobe, a Bureau Valley High School senior, digital media arts. She is the daughter of Jacob and Jackie Grobe.

The WACC is a cooperative endeavor of 16 member school districts and three parochial schools, educating students who come from Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties, according to WACC’s website. Most of the population is from Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, with the remainder residing in surrounding rural areas and small towns.

For information, visit wacc.com.

EducationSterlingWhiteside CountyForrestonFultonAshton-Franklin CenterDixon High SchoolNewman Central Catholic PrepsBureau Valley
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.