Whiteside Area Career Center announces January students of the month

The Whiteside Area Career Center in Sterling has announced its January students of the month. They are:

Levi Bocker (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Levi Bocker, a Forreston High School junior, auto service 1. He is the son of Randy and Erica Bocker.

Gavin Fox (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Gavin Fox, a Forreston High School senior, computer technology. He is the son of Dean and Kimberly Fox.

Zac Rockwood (Photo provided by Whiteside Area CareerCenter)

Zac Rockwood, an Ashton-Franklin Center senior, criminal justice. He is the son of Chris and Amy Rockwood.

Amelia Ottens (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Amelia Ottens, a Fulton High School junior, early childhood education. She is the daughter of Joe and Brooks Ottens.

Elias Kirchhoff (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Elias Kirchhoff, a Dixon High School senior, allied health. He is the son of Mike and Julie Kirchhoff.

George Jungerman (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

George Jungerman, a Newman High School senior, building trades. He is the son of Clint Jungerman.

Ian Skokna (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Ian Skokna, a Newman High School junior, welding and machining. He is the son of Thomas and Marie Skokna.

Ayden Gutierrez (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Ayden Gutierrez, a Newman High School junior, auto service. He is the son of Raymundo and Lori Gutierrez.

Olivia Mulderink (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Olivia Mulderink, a Newman High School senior, culinary arts. She is the daughter of Mark and Janis Mulderink.

Kimberlee Grobe (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Kimberlee Grobe, a Bureau Valley High School senior, digital media arts. She is the daughter of Jacob and Jackie Grobe.

The WACC is a cooperative endeavor of 16 member school districts and three parochial schools, educating students who come from Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties, according to WACC’s website. Most of the population is from Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, with the remainder residing in surrounding rural areas and small towns.

For information, visit wacc.com.