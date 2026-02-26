OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health in Amboy adds Amor‑Arteaga to health care team

OSF HealthCare has announced that Stephanie Amor‑Arteaga, APRN, will be joining the care team at the OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Amboy, expanding access to primary care for individuals and families in the community.

She is now accepting new patients.

Amor‑Arteaga, a nurse practitioner, will provide comprehensive family medicine services for patients of all ages. She joins an established team of providers including Dr. Emilee Bocker and Lee Murrin, APRN. Additional services offered at the Amboy location include laboratory and X-ray imaging.

A Mendota native, Amor‑Arteaga is a graduate of Saint Anthony College of Nursing and served patients in family medicine at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota from 2019 to 2021. She says returning to care for individuals and families in her home community is especially meaningful.

“I love seeing patients across the lifespan, from newborns to older adults,” Amor‑Arteaga said. “Caring for whole families is truly a privilege, and I look forward to helping each patient work toward their personal health goals.”

Amor‑Arteaga is passionate about women’s health, preventive screenings and diabetes management. She is committed to partnering closely with patients to support long‑term wellness.

To schedule an appointment, call (815) 857‑3044.