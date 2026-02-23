Hammes named Newman High School Student of the Month

Reagan Hammes, a senior, has been named a Newman Central Catholic High School Student of the Month for February.

She is the daughter of Tim and Bernadette Hammes, and has a brother, Espen Hammes.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find most engaging is Allied Health at the Whiteside Area Career Center. Our teacher, Mrs. Carrie Widolff, does an amazing job of keeping the class interesting, while also teaching valuable material. In this program, we learn medical terminology, have the opportunity to become a certified phlebotomist, and my favorite part of the class, gaining hands-on experience through shadowing at various medical sites. I especially enjoy shadowing at CGH Therapy Clinic, alongside Allie Repass, who initially sparked my love for the career of physical therapy while being her patient.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation, I plan to spend the summer with my friends before we all go our separate ways. Then, in the fall, I will be attending Sauk Valley Community College, taking advantage of the Impact Program before transferring to a university. My ultimate goal is to earn a doctor of physical therapy degree.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities are Key Club as well as participating in Newman sports. As President of Key Club, I have the privilege of leading service projects and encouraging other students to get involved in giving back to our community. Most recently, we organized a fundraiser that raised over $500 to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Being able to help lead this effort and contribute to such a meaningful cause has been incredibly rewarding. In addition, I also enjoy being a member of both the golf and track teams, which are important parts of my high school experience. Sports are important to me because they keep me active, help me stay focused, and give me the opportunity to represent my school with pride.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The most memorable activity for me was the Kairos retreat during my junior year. Kairos is a three-day Catholic retreat led by seniors, and it was truly a life-changing experience. Throughout the retreat, I was given the opportunity to reflect on my faith, build deeper relationships with my classmates, and grow both personally and spiritually.

What is your hope for the future?: In the future, I hope to travel to new places, become a physical therapist, and continue helping people in my community. I also hope to build a family of my own, complete with a few dogs.