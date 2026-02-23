Shaw Local

Clinton Symphony’s family concert set for Sunday

Brianna Rose Baluyut

Brianna Rose Baluyut (Photo provided by the Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

By Shaw Local News Network

Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform a family concert, for family members of all ages, at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Camanche High School Auditorium in Camanche, Iowa.

Conductor Silas Nathaniel Huff has chosen a program of short, interesting music for the 50 musicians of the orchestra, and the orchestra’s Young Artist performer chosen from January auditions will perform a solo piece with the orchestra.

Brianna Rose Baluyut, a senior from Clinton, will perform a movement from Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto, accompanied by the orchestra. She is the second oldest of seven children, and won the featured spot and a monetary prize in the auditions open to all area high school musicians.

Huff has selected a brass fanfare, a pizzicato piece for stringed instruments, a movement from Haydn’s “Surprise Symphony,” and a piece depicting the river Moldau in the Czech Republic. In addition, the orchestra will play a piece composed by the conductor, titled “Cats & Dogs,” (Chats & Chiens in French) and will finish with selections from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”

Admission to the concert is with a season ticket or $20 adult ticket available at the door. All students are admitted free of charge to Clinton Symphony Orchestra concerts. In addition, an adult companion of a student may apply at the door for a half-price ticket.

Full information about the music is available online at www.clintonsymphony.org.

