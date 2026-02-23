Clinton Symphony’s family concert set for Sunday

Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform a family concert, for family members of all ages, at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Camanche High School Auditorium in Camanche, Iowa.

Conductor Silas Nathaniel Huff has chosen a program of short, interesting music for the 50 musicians of the orchestra, and the orchestra’s Young Artist performer chosen from January auditions will perform a solo piece with the orchestra.

Brianna Rose Baluyut, a senior from Clinton, will perform a movement from Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto, accompanied by the orchestra. She is the second oldest of seven children, and won the featured spot and a monetary prize in the auditions open to all area high school musicians.

Huff has selected a brass fanfare, a pizzicato piece for stringed instruments, a movement from Haydn’s “Surprise Symphony,” and a piece depicting the river Moldau in the Czech Republic. In addition, the orchestra will play a piece composed by the conductor, titled “Cats & Dogs,” (Chats & Chiens in French) and will finish with selections from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”

Admission to the concert is with a season ticket or $20 adult ticket available at the door. All students are admitted free of charge to Clinton Symphony Orchestra concerts. In addition, an adult companion of a student may apply at the door for a half-price ticket.

Full information about the music is available online at www.clintonsymphony.org.