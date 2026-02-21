Dixon’s ties to Walgreens to be featured at Founder’s Day celebration April 11

Discover the stories that built Dixon – past, present and future – at the April 11 Founder’s Day program.

Local historian Tom Wadsworth will reveal the surprising connections between Charles R. Walgreen and Dixon – including how a small-town start in 1891 helped spark a national retail empire.

This one-hour program features more than 100 rare photos and explores little-known moments in Walgreens’ deep roots in the local community. It’s a chance to learn why local history matters – and how Dixon’s story reaches far beyond its city limits.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at the Loveland Community House & Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.

The event is free and open to the public, with refreshments provided. Copies of “Distinctive Dixon” by Tom Wadsworth will be available for $35, with a portion benefiting the Chamber.