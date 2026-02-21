Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Dixon’s ties to Walgreens to be featured at Founder’s Day celebration April 11

Tom Wadsworth

Tom Wadsworth (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth)

By Shaw Local News Network

Discover the stories that built Dixon – past, present and future – at the April 11 Founder’s Day program.

Local historian Tom Wadsworth will reveal the surprising connections between Charles R. Walgreen and Dixon – including how a small-town start in 1891 helped spark a national retail empire.

This one-hour program features more than 100 rare photos and explores little-known moments in Walgreens’ deep roots in the local community. It’s a chance to learn why local history matters – and how Dixon’s story reaches far beyond its city limits.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at the Loveland Community House & Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.

The event is free and open to the public, with refreshments provided. Copies of “Distinctive Dixon” by Tom Wadsworth will be available for $35, with a portion benefiting the Chamber.

DixonHistoryTom WadsworthAnniversarySauk ValleySauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois