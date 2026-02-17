Free hearing screenings are March 11 in Sterling

Sauk valley residents are invited to take part in free hearing screenings and complimentary hearing aid cleanings Wednesday, March 11.

The services will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Whiteside County Senior Center, 1207 W. Ninth St., Sterling.

The services will be provided by audiologist Madison Sudaj, who is hosting the event to support hearing health across the Sauk Valley community.

The screenings help identify potential hearing changes early, while routine hearing aid cleanings ensure clearer sound quality, better device performance and longer device lifespan.

The event is free and open to the public. No appointment is required.