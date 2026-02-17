Shaw Local

Faith Christian boys go 16-0 in NICC, Carson Bivins named Player of the Year

Faith Christian’s Carson Bivins handles the ball against QC Christian Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

Faith Christian’s Carson Bivins handles the ball against QC Christian earlier this season. He was named NICC Player of the Year. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Drake Lansman

The Faith Christian boys basketball team finished 16-0 to win the Northern Illinois Christian Conference title over the weekend. The Falcons wrapped up the regular season with a 77-41 win over Quad Cities Christian on Saturday as Carson Bivins had 19 points, Jaxen Coester had 17, Logan Baker (21 rebounds) had 16 and Brady Bivins added 11. It is the fifth straight season the Falcons went undefeated in conference play.

Faith Christian (28-3) heads to Arlington Heights for the Midwest Christian School Championships on Friday and Saturday.

The all-NICC team was also released with Carson Bivins named NICC Player of the Year. Logan Baker was named first team, Brady Bivins was second team and Coester was honorable mention. Vander Bodzioch received the Christian Character award.

On the girls’ side, the Falcons finished fourth in the NICC tournament. Ava Mcfalls was named first-team all-conference, Jenna Heller was second team and Jacie Roe received the Christian Character award.

The Faith Christian boys basketball team is pictured after winning the Northern Illinois Christian Conference title on Saturday, Feb. 14. The Falcons beat Quad Cities Christian 77-41 to wrap up the regular season.

The Faith Christian boys basketball team is pictured after winning the Northern Illinois Christian Conference title on Saturday, Feb. 14. The Falcons beat Quad Cities Christian 77-41 to wrap up the regular season. (Photo submitted by Ryan Bivins)

